“Les Pâques Musicales” riempiranno di musica la Pasqua di Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat et Eze

Sotto la direzione artistica di Bernard Soustrot si svolgeranno a partire dal 2 aprile “Les Pâques Musicales” a Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat et Eze.
Una serie di concerti di grande rilevanza che porteranno il pubblico in armoniosi momenti di musica.
2 aprile 2020
EZE VILLAGE - SALLE DES FÊTES – 20H00
ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE OCCITANIA
SOLISTE: JEAN-PAUL GASPARIAN – PIANO
250ème anniversaire de la naissance de Beethoven
4 aprile 2020
SAINT-JEAN-CAP-FERRAT
ESPACE NEPTUNE - QUAI VIRGILE ALLARI - 20H00
ENSEMBLE EPSILON – LES CUIVRES D’AUJOURD’HUI
5 aprile 2020
ÈZE VILLAGE - SALLE DES FÊTES – 17H00
ENSEMBLE TARENTULE – QUATUOR VOCAL
9 aprile 2020
SAINT-JEAN-CAP-FERRAT
VILLA EPHRUSSI DE ROTHSCHILD – 20H00
PHILIPPE MOURATOGLOU (GUITARE) – ARIANE WOHLHUTER (SOPRANO)
QUATUOR À CORDES DE L’ORCHETSRE OCCITANIA
250ème anniversaire de la naissance de Beethoven
Pôle évènementiel Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat
Bureau d’information touristique Eze
Catherine Nancey : +33(0)4 93 85 99 23
Patrick Le Tiec : +33(0)4 93 41 23 00