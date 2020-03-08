 / Eventi

“Les Pâques Musicales” riempiranno di musica la Pasqua di Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat et Eze

Un programma affascinante con un particolare riguardo a L. Van Beethoven, nel 250 anniversario dalla sua nascita

Sotto la direzione artistica di Bernard Soustrot si svolgeranno a partire dal 2 aprile “Les Pâques Musicales” a Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat et Eze.

Una serie di concerti di grande rilevanza che porteranno il pubblico in armoniosi momenti di musica.

2 aprile 2020
EZE VILLAGE - SALLE DES FÊTES – 20H00
ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE OCCITANIA
SOLISTE: JEAN-PAUL GASPARIAN – PIANO
250ème anniversaire de la naissance de Beethoven

4 aprile 2020
SAINT-JEAN-CAP-FERRAT
ESPACE NEPTUNE - QUAI VIRGILE ALLARI - 20H00
ENSEMBLE EPSILON – LES CUIVRES D’AUJOURD’HUI

5 aprile 2020
ÈZE VILLAGE - SALLE DES FÊTES – 17H00
ENSEMBLE TARENTULE – QUATUOR VOCAL

9 aprile 2020
SAINT-JEAN-CAP-FERRAT
VILLA EPHRUSSI DE ROTHSCHILD – 20H00
PHILIPPE MOURATOGLOU (GUITARE) – ARIANE WOHLHUTER (SOPRANO)
QUATUOR À CORDES DE L’ORCHETSRE OCCITANIA
250ème anniversaire de la naissance de Beethoven

 

Pôle évènementiel Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat

Bureau d’information touristique Eze

Catherine Nancey : +33(0)4 93 85 99 23

Patrick Le Tiec : +33(0)4 93 41 23 00

