Inizia la settimana più calda dell'estate sotto il segno di Bob Sinclar a Le Vele Alassio

Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio:
Touch Me! w/ Bob Sinclar Le Vele Alassio 11th August 2020
11th August 2020
Tuesday Night
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
TOUCH ME!
w/
BOB SINCLAR
Music by Bob Sinclar
feat. Isa B.
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Cool
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Cool
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/725749634938710/
Change Your Mind w/ Paco Osuna Le Vele Alassio 12th August 2020
12th August 2020
Wednesday Night
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
CHANGE YOUR MIND
w/
PACO OSUNA
Music by Paco Osuna / Francis Key
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Extravagant
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:00 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Stravagante
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:00
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1660276537467791/
Mamacita • Le Vele • Alassio
GIOVEDì 13 AGOSTO
L' #EstateDaSogno Mamacita ritorna ad Alassio!!
MAMACITA DJs
Andrea Pellizzari
ROC Stars
Rayden a.k.a. "Faccia d'angelo"
Naicok
PERFORMERS: J'ONS
Official Radio Partner Radio 105
Visuals by Bridge Production
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Cool
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Cool
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2572058033047745/
Le Vele Alassio Weekend Nights Ferragosto 2020 14 / 15 August
14 / 15 August 2020
Weekend Nights
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
FERRAGOSTO 2020
The Language Of Love
Friday
IL CIRCO DEL MARE
Animazione e magia circense ispirati al nostro amato mare!
Saturday
LA MITICA FESTA IN CASA - OPEN BOTTLE
Formula: "Puoi portare da bere quello che vuoi da casa!"
Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V.
feat. Barbara Bompani
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Elegant
- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Elegante
- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/754205235409594/
LeVele Daytime ChangeYourMind SuperNatural The Martinez Brothers
For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day
for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical
beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!
Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte
durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa
di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con
qualcosa di inaspettato!
16th August 2020
Start H 03:00 PM
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
DAYTIME PARTY
CHANGE YOUR MIND
invites
SUPERNATURAL
w/
THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS
TIME TABLE
15:00 > 19:00 - Francis Key
19:00 > 21:00 - Nicola Gavino
21:00 > ??? - Guests: The Martinez Brothers
??? > END - 100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem
LE VELE APERITIF
Catering by Borghi Ricevimenti
MENU
15:00 > 17:00
- Macedonia di frutta fresca € 5,00
- Fetta di Anguria € 3,00
- Gelato al Cioccolato € 3,00
- Gelato al Fior di Latte € 3,00
MENU
17:00 > 23:00
- N°3 Ostrica della Normandia con Cipolle di Tropea € 10,00
- Tartare con pescato del giorno in marinatura di The Verde e Zenzero
accompagnato dal Gambero al vapore con cipollotto al limone e centrifuga
di mela verde € 12,00
- Insalata di farro con verdure Bio alla mediterranea € 8,00
- Hamburger 100 gr di Fassona con misticanza di stagione € 8,00
- Hot dog con crauti e salse € 6,00
- French fries / Patatine fritte € 5,00
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Wild / Flowers
- Girls / Men +18 all party long
- Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio
- Possibility to organize bus service from Turin
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Selvaggio / Fiori
- Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party
- Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio
- Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/301651674243801/
PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI
+39 328 28 28 721
INFO & LISTE
+39 327 97 20 920
In Breve
Accadeva un anno fa
Eventi | 11 agosto 2020, 19:15
Inizia la settimana più calda dell'estate sotto il segno di Bob Sinclar a Le Vele Alassio
Il calendario da oggi fino a dopo Ferragosto: ospiti ed eventi ad altissimo livello spettacolare
Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio: