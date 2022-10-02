Antibes, le manifestazioni e le visite guidate del mese di ottobre (Foto)

Anche nel mese di ottobre attività culturali e manifestazioni caratterizzeranno il cartellone di Antibes - Juan-les-Pins.
Eventi
Fino al 29 ottobre 2022 - 45e Festival «Boeuf Théâtre»
Théâtre Le Tribunal, 5, Place Amiral
Programma su www.theatre-tribunal.fr/programme-boeuf-theatre
Renseignements au Théâtre Le Tribunal, 5, Place Amiral Barnaud, au 06 43 44 38 21
Dal 7 al 9 ottobre 2022 - Bionazur 2022
Dalle 10 alle 19 - Esplanade du Pré-aux-Pêcheurs
Per la sua prima edizione fuori Nizza, "Bionazur", alleastisce stand e padiglioni per aiutare a vivere meglio. Per 3 giorni all'ingresso del centro storico. “Bionazur” scommette, anche ad Antibes, sui valori che ne hanno decretato il successo da oltre 20 anni: prodotti di qualità, espositori certificati per i prodotti biologici, diversità dell’offerta e tanta cordialità e buon umore.
Sabato 15 e domenica 16 ottobre 2022 - «Courir pour une fleur»
L’evento è aperto a tutti i corridori, tesserati e non. Più di 3000 corridori partecipano
a questa grande corsa classica a piedi, che percorre uno dei circuiti più belli del
mondo, costeggiando tra l’altro il Cap d’Antibes.
Iscrizione su le-sportif.com
Dal 21 al 23 ottobre 2022 - 14e Salon Vin et Gastronomie d’Antibes
Espaces du Fort Carré.
Sessanta espositori aiutano a scoprire e degustare i prodotti locali (vini, formaggi, marmellate...). Durante la fiera sono proposti anche due corsi di degustazione al giorno (su iscrizione) e viene organizzata una grande tombola gratuita con numerosi premi in palio.
Dal 22 ottobre al 6 novembre 2022 - Festival «Coul’Heures d’Automne»
Il Festival Coul'Heures d'Automne è un evento promosso dall'associazione Label Note,
struttura portante del Centre d’Art Urbain et Musical La sChOOL e delFestival Nuits Carrées.
Questo evento unico nel territorio della Costa Azzurra mira a promuovere l'arte urbana e
il coinvolgimento dei residenti in una serie di processi creativi che consentono un'altra visione dell’ambiente e dell'arte nello spazio pubblico.
Antibes giorno per giorno
Lunedì 3 ottobre 2022
- « La Pétanque des Toqués » - Pinède Gould
Martedì 4 ottobre 2022
- Leaders Cup saison 2022-2023 – ore 20,30 - 20h30 – Azuraren
Martedì 4 ottobre ore 20 e mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022 ore 20,30
- « Lazzi » - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre d’Antibes
Mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022
- « Ciné récré » - ore 14,30 - Médiathèque Albert Camus
- 45e Bœuf Théâtre – ore 20,30 - Espaces du Fort Carré
Dal 5 al 9 ottobre 2022
- Voile - Course Napoléon
- 12e « Faites de la peinture » - Salle du 8 ma
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022
- 45e Bœuf Théâtre – Ore 20,30 - Espaces du Fort Carré
Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022 ore 20,30, Venerdì 7 e Sabato 8 ore 21
- « Moi aussi j’ai vécu » - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre d’Antibes, Salle Pierre Vaneck
Venerdì 7 ottobre 2022
- 45e Bœuf Théâtre - Ore 20,30 - Espaces du Fort Carré
Il 7, 8 e 9 ottobre 2022
- « Les pestiférés » - Théâtre Antibéa
Sabato 8 ottobre 2022
- Championnat de France Interclubs
- 45e Bœuf Théâtre – ore 20,30 - Espaces du Fort Carré »
Sabato 8 e Domenica 9 ottobre 2022
- 45e Bœuf Théâtre - Ore 15 - Théâtre Le Tribunal
Domenica 9 ottobre 2022
- Improvisation – Ore 20,30 - Théâtre Antibéa
- Défilé de mode au cœur de la Pinède - Pinède de Juan-les-Pins
Martedì 11 ottobre 2022 ore 20 e Mercoledì 12 ottobre ore à 2030
- « Zaï, Zai, Zaï, Zaï » - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre
Mercoledì 12 e Sabato 15 ottobre 2022
- « Le Comte de Monte-Cristo » - Oree 21 - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre
Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022 - La liste (projection de film)
- Théâtre Antibéa
Dal 13 al 15 ottobre 2022
- « Je suis une princesse » - ore 20,30 - Théâtre Le Tribunal
Venerdì 14 ottobre 2022
- « Stéphane Guillon sur scène – En verve et contre tous »- Ore 20,30 - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre
Sabato 15 ottobre 2022
- Les Régates « Rose » - Delle 9 al port Vauban.
- « Ukraine Fire » - oree 20,30 - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre
- « Jammin’Club Cyril Benhamou » - ore 20 - La sChOOL Centre d’Art Urbain et Musical
Martedì 18 ottobre 2022 à 20, Mercoledì
- Dalle 19 alle 20,30 - « Tempest Project » - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre
Sabato 22 ottobre 2022
- 15e Grande Nuit des Arts Martiaux – Azurarena
Sabato 22 e Domenica 23 ottobre 2022
- 4e Foire aux Santons d’Antibes – Dalle 10 alle 18 - Salle du 8 mai.
Domenica 23 ottobre 2022
- Triathlon des Roses - Plage de la Salis
Martedì 25 ottobre 2022
- Qui est-ce? – ore 15 - Théâtre Antibéa
Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022
- Hommage à Georges Roux – Ore 20,30 - Théâtre Antibéa
Du 27 au 29 ottobre 2022
- « The Band from New-York » - Ore 20,30 - Théâtre Le Tribunal
Domenica 30 ottobre 2022
- Marathon des Alpes-Maritimes
Mostre ed esposizioni
- Exposition Permanente Nathalie Malche et Pascal Papalia - Les Casemates Dalle la Création - Fino al 30 ottobre 2022.
- Deux-Trois-D - Atelier du Safranier – Fino al 31 ottobre 2021.
- Les Peintres paysagistes - Musée Dalle la Carte Postale – Fino al 31 dicembre 2022.
- Palmyre, Images de Syrie - Photographies Dalle Michel Eisenlohr - Musée d’Archéologie – Fino al 30 ottobre 2022.
- Plantu : Morceaux choisis, Musée Peynet et du dessin humoristique – Fino al 30 novembre 2022
- La Main, a cura di Ronald Curchod - Fino al 31 décembre - Médiathèque Albert Camus
- Pierre Skira, Les façons d’être du pastel – Fino all’8 gennaio 2023 Musée Picasso