Antibes, le manifestazioni e le visite guidate del mese di ottobre (Foto)

Anche nel mese di ottobre attività culturali e manifestazioni caratterizzeranno il cartellone di Antibes - Juan-les-Pins.





Eventi

Fino al 29 ottobre 2022 - 45e Festival «Boeuf Théâtre»

Théâtre Le Tribunal, 5, Place Amiral

Programma su www.theatre-tribunal.fr/programme-boeuf-theatre

Renseignements au Théâtre Le Tribunal, 5, Place Amiral Barnaud, au 06 43 44 38 21





Dal 7 al 9 ottobre 2022 - Bionazur 2022

Dalle 10 alle 19 - Esplanade du Pré-aux-Pêcheurs

Per la sua prima edizione fuori Nizza, "Bionazur", alleastisce stand e padiglioni per aiutare a vivere meglio. Per 3 giorni all'ingresso del centro storico. “Bionazur” scommette, anche ad Antibes, sui valori che ne hanno decretato il successo da oltre 20 anni: prodotti di qualità, espositori certificati per i prodotti biologici, diversità dell’offerta e tanta cordialità e buon umore.





Sabato 15 e domenica 16 ottobre 2022 - «Courir pour une fleur»

L’evento è aperto a tutti i corridori, tesserati e non. Più di 3000 corridori partecipano

a questa grande corsa classica a piedi, che percorre uno dei circuiti più belli del

mondo, costeggiando tra l’altro il Cap d’Antibes.

Iscrizione su le-sportif.com



Dal 21 al 23 ottobre 2022 - 14e Salon Vin et Gastronomie d’Antibes

Espaces du Fort Carré.

Sessanta espositori aiutano a scoprire e degustare i prodotti locali (vini, formaggi, marmellate...). Durante la fiera sono proposti anche due corsi di degustazione al giorno (su iscrizione) e viene organizzata una grande tombola gratuita con numerosi premi in palio.



Dal 22 ottobre al 6 novembre 2022 - Festival «Coul’Heures d’Automne»

Il Festival Coul'Heures d'Automne è un evento promosso dall'associazione Label Note,

struttura portante del Centre d’Art Urbain et Musical La sChOOL e delFestival Nuits Carrées.

Questo evento unico nel territorio della Costa Azzurra mira a promuovere l'arte urbana e

il coinvolgimento dei residenti in una serie di processi creativi che consentono un'altra visione dell’ambiente e dell'arte nello spazio pubblico.



Antibes giorno per giorno

Lunedì 3 ottobre 2022

« La Pétanque des Toqués » - Pinède Gould

Martedì 4 ottobre 2022

Leaders Cup saison 2022-2023 – ore 20,30 - 20h30 – Azuraren



Martedì 4 ottobre ore 20 e mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022 ore 20,30

« Lazzi » - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre d’Antibes



Mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022

« Ciné récré » - ore 14,30 - Médiathèque Albert Camus

45e Bœuf Théâtre – ore 20,30 - Espaces du Fort Carré



Dal 5 al 9 ottobre 2022

Voile - Course Napoléon

12e « Faites de la peinture » - Salle du 8 ma



Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022

45e Bœuf Théâtre – Ore 20,30 - Espaces du Fort Carré



Giovedì 6 ottobre 2022 ore 20,30, Venerdì 7 e Sabato 8 ore 21

« Moi aussi j’ai vécu » - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre d’Antibes, Salle Pierre Vaneck



Venerdì 7 ottobre 2022

45e Bœuf Théâtre - Ore 20,30 - Espaces du Fort Carré



Il 7, 8 e 9 ottobre 2022

« Les pestiférés » - Théâtre Antibéa



Sabato 8 ottobre 2022

Championnat de France Interclubs

45e Bœuf Théâtre – ore 20,30 - Espaces du Fort Carré »



Sabato 8 e Domenica 9 ottobre 2022

45e Bœuf Théâtre - Ore 15 - Théâtre Le Tribunal



Domenica 9 ottobre 2022

Improvisation – Ore 20,30 - Théâtre Antibéa

Défilé de mode au cœur de la Pinède - Pinède de Juan-les-Pins



Martedì 11 ottobre 2022 ore 20 e Mercoledì 12 ottobre ore à 2030

« Zaï, Zai, Zaï, Zaï » - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre



Mercoledì 12 e Sabato 15 ottobre 2022

« Le Comte de Monte-Cristo » - Oree 21 - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre



Giovedì 13 ottobre 2022 - La liste (projection de film)

Théâtre Antibéa



Dal 13 al 15 ottobre 2022

« Je suis une princesse » - ore 20,30 - Théâtre Le Tribunal



Venerdì 14 ottobre 2022

« Stéphane Guillon sur scène – En verve et contre tous »- Ore 20,30 - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre

Sabato 15 ottobre 2022

Les Régates « Rose » - Delle 9 al port Vauban.

« Ukraine Fire » - oree 20,30 - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre

« Jammin’Club Cyril Benhamou » - ore 20 - La sChOOL Centre d’Art Urbain et Musical



Martedì 18 ottobre 2022 à 20, Mercoledì

Dalle 19 alle 20,30 - « Tempest Project » - Anthéa Antipolis Théâtre



Sabato 22 ottobre 2022

15e Grande Nuit des Arts Martiaux – Azurarena

Sabato 22 e Domenica 23 ottobre 2022

4e Foire aux Santons d’Antibes – Dalle 10 alle 18 - Salle du 8 mai.



Domenica 23 ottobre 2022

Triathlon des Roses - Plage de la Salis



Martedì 25 ottobre 2022

Qui est-ce? – ore 15 - Théâtre Antibéa



Giovedì 27 ottobre 2022

Hommage à Georges Roux – Ore 20,30 - Théâtre Antibéa



Du 27 au 29 ottobre 2022

« The Band from New-York » - Ore 20,30 - Théâtre Le Tribunal

Domenica 30 ottobre 2022

Marathon des Alpes-Maritimes



Mostre ed esposizioni