Eventi | 29 maggio 2022, 18:17

Triangle of Sandness di Ruben ÖSTLUND trionfa al 75^ Festival del Cinema di Cannes

Un successo che riporta indietro nel tempo dopo anni di covid che hanno fermato questo grande evento

  Dopo 11 giorni di un'edizione eccezionale, la Giuria del 75° Festival di Cannes, presieduta dall'attore francese Vincent Lindon, circondata dal regista iraniano Asghar Farhadi, dall'attrice e regista anglo-americana Rebecca Hall, dal regista francese Ladj Ly, dal regista americano Jeff Nichols, L'attrice indiana Deepika Padukone, l'attrice svedese Noomi Rapace, il regista norvegese Joachim Trier e l'attrice e regista italiana Jasmine Trinca hanno presentato la lista dei vincitori tra i 21 film presentati in Concorso quest'anno.

 

 

 

Palme d'or


TRIANGLE OF SADNESS directed by Ruben ÖSTLUND

 

Grand Prix (jointly awarded)


CLOSE directed by Lukas DHONT

 

STARS AT NOON directed by Claire DENIS

 

 



Award for Best Director


PARK Chan-Wook for HEOJIL KYOLSHIM (DECISION TO LEAVE)

 




Award for Best Screenplay

 

Tarik SALEH for WALAD MIN AL JANNA (BOY FROM HEAVEN)


 

Jury Prize (jointly awarded)

 

 

EO  directed by Jerzy SKOLIMOWSKI

 

LE OTTO MONTAGNE (THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS) directed by Charlotte VANDERMEERSCH & Felix VAN GROENINGEN

 

75th anniversary Prize

 

TORI ET LOKITA (TORI AND LOKITA) directed by Jean-Pierre & Luc DARDENNE


 

Award for Best Actress

 


Zar AMIR EBRAHIMI in HOLY SPIDER

directed by Ali ABBASI




 Award for Best Actor

 


SONG Kang-ho in BROKER

 

directed by KORE-EDA Hirokazu

 

 

 

