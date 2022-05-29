Triangle of Sandness di Ruben ÖSTLUND trionfa al 75^ Festival del Cinema di Cannes

Un Certain Regard Prize LES PIRES (THE WORST ONES) directed by Lise AKOKA & Romane GUERET



Jury Prize JOYLAND directed by Saim SADIQ

Best Director Prize Alexandru BELC for METRONOM

Best Performance Prize (jointly awarded)



Vicky KRIEPS in CORSAGE directed by Marie KREUTZER



Adam BESSA in HARKA directed by Lotfy NATHAN

Best Screenplay Prize MEDITERRANEAN FEVER directed by Maha HAJ





« Coup de cœur » Prize RODEO directed by Lola QUIVORON