Triangle of Sandness di Ruben ÖSTLUND trionfa al 75^ Festival del Cinema di Cannes

Dopo 11 giorni di un'edizione eccezionale, la Giuria del 75° Festival di Cannes, presieduta dall'attore francese Vincent Lindon, circondata dal regista iraniano Asghar Farhadi, dall'attrice e regista anglo-americana Rebecca Hall, dal regista francese Ladj Ly, dal regista americano Jeff Nichols, L'attrice indiana Deepika Padukone, l'attrice svedese Noomi Rapace, il regista norvegese Joachim Trier e l'attrice e regista italiana Jasmine Trinca hanno presentato la lista dei vincitori tra i 21 film presentati in Concorso quest'anno.
Un Certain Regard Prize
LES PIRES (THE WORST ONES) directed by Lise AKOKA & Romane GUERET
Jury Prize
JOYLAND directed by Saim SADIQ
Best Director Prize
Alexandru BELC for METRONOM
Best Performance Prize (jointly awarded)
Vicky KRIEPS in CORSAGE directed by Marie KREUTZER
Adam BESSA in HARKA directed by Lotfy NATHAN
Best Screenplay Prize
MEDITERRANEAN FEVER directed by Maha HAJ
« Coup de cœur » Prize
RODEO directed by Lola QUIVORON
WAR PONY directed by Riley KEOUGH and Gina GAMMELL,
presented as part of the UN CERTAIN REGARD Official Selection
Special Mention
PLAN 75 directed by HAYAKAWA Chie